Loyola Coach Jeff Reese Back in the Game

The Mankato Loyola baseball team is 17–3 this season earning a four seed for the Section 2A tournament.

And it's been a smooth transition for head coach Jeff Reese in his first year with the Crusaders.

"Over in New Richland, I started in 1979 and coached until 2013," said Jeff Reese, Mankato Loyola head coach.

Reese brings more than 30 years of baseball coaching experience to Mankato Loyola where he decided to get back in the game.

"I had to take a couple years off for my wife's health, and unfortunately she passed away, but I still loved coaching, and needed something to get me going again. So Mr. Landkamer called and said there was an opening here would you be interested, and I said yes, interviewed, found it was a great school system, it's almost like a little family," said Reese.

He brings an old school approach focusing on doing all the little things right and forcing opposing defenses to make plays.

"Coach Reese likes to run a lot, and he uses those guys in very good spots to steal bases, and take that extra 90 feet," said Rick Sellner, Loyola assistant coach.

But he also knows how to keep it loose with everyone in the dugout.

"He's always making jokes and stuff, he nice, doesn't get too mad," said Caleb Fogal, Loyola eighth grader.

"He's different, he brings a more laid back style, old fashioned style of course, he's been coaching for 20 or 30 years or something like that so he has a lot of wins under his resume so he knows how to win to," said Luke Sellner, Loyola senior.

"He brings unique stuff to it, we do a lot of trick plays and stuff, just something unique," said Fogal.

"Well as you get older, and more experienced, just to wake up in the morning, glad it's another day! I used to be so intense if I lost a game, I'd take it home, my wife couldn't talk to me, my kids couldn't talk to me. And now it just kind of puts everything into perspective. Losing her, and baseball is baseball. Any sport is any sport. You try and use that as a lifelong experience to teach these kids. It's changed, but I still hate to lose, and that's a good thing, I still get butterflies, after 30 some years, and that's good to," said Reese.

Making an immediate impact with the Crusaders in year one as Loyola hopes to make a deep postseason run.

The blue and yellow battle Atwater Cosmos Grove City Tuesday at five in the Section 2A tournament at Franklin Rogers Park.

--KEYC News 12