MSU Softball One Win Away From National Title

The second seeded MSU softball team played first seeded Angelo State in game one of the NCAA Division II Softball Championship Finals.

MSU wins 5-1, Mavericks play Monday at 11 in the morning.

MSU takes a 1-0 lead in the best of three series and are just one win away from bringing a national title to Mankato.

Coley Ries strikes out 11 in the win.

--KEYC News 12