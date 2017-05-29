Scott County Sheriff's Office Warns Pet Owners Of Food Stuffed With Pills

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office put a warning out to pet owners over the weekend after finding food stuffed with pills alongside the road.

Authorities say they found both hot dog and beef stick pieces laced with the medication near Elko New Market and New Market Township.

The area was searched and cleaned up by the Elko New Market Police Department.

Police say Ibuprofen can be deadly to dogs if ingested.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 952-496-8300.