Albert Lea Police Seeking Information In Park Vandalism

Albert Lea Police are looking for more information in connection with vandalism at a local park over the weekend.

The vandal wrote 'Long Live J-Ruza' on the sign at Fountain Lake Park.

Authorities believe it could have been the result of poor choices relating to the death of a community member.

Police say they are available to assist with mental health resources. They're asking the suspect to come forward to help with clean up.

Anyone with information can call the Albert Lea Police Department at 507-377-5200.