Albert Lea Police Seeking Information In Park Vandalism

Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13.
Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles.
New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective.
Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...
Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track. "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said. The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.
A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out.
Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.
Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.
"I had to take a couple years off for my wife's health, and unfortunately she passed away, but I still loved coaching, and needed something to get me going again."
The annual Avenue of Flags is up in Sherburn for Memorial Day weekend. One family had very close ties to the real meaning of Memorial Day. For the past 20 years, the Sherburn community has put up a flag for every local service member who has lost their life. They started out with only about 60 but now, they put up more than 200 flags with an engraved name.
Police have not located Otis, but don't believe him to be a safety concern to the public.
A Toyota Corolla was pulling out from a T-intersection when it struck an International Semi on county road 8 in Sibley County. Drive of Toyota has life threatening injuries. The passenger of the Toyota and driver of the International Semi have non-life threatening injuries.
