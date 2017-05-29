Mankato Man Charged With Fleeing Police, Possessing Drugs

A 43-year-old Mankato man faces charges for allegedly possessing drugs and fleeing police in his vehicle.

According to the criminal complaint, authorities tried to pull over a vehicle driven by William Carroll just after 1 a.m. Friday morning after noticing suspicious behavior.

Police say Carroll and his passenger took off at a high rate of speed on Highway 169 before exiting onto Frontage Road and Riverfront Drive.

Carroll eventually pulled over on Mound Avenue and surrendered to police.

During a search of his vehicle, the report says police recovered Oxycontin pills and what they believed to be a drug ledger.

Carroll is charged with fleeing police in motor vehicle, two counts of fifth degree drug possession and driving after revocation.