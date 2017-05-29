St. Louis County Crash Kills 1, Injures 4 Others

One person was killed and four others injured in an early morning traffic crash in northeastern Minnesota's St. Louis County.

The sheriff's office says the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. Monday when a vehicle left the roadway and overturned at the intersection of two township roads.

An 18-year-old passenger was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. Four other occupants were taken to local hospitals, but they aren't believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Authorities didn't immediately identify the victims.