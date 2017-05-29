2 Suspects In Custody In Weekend Shooting Death In Fridley

Two suspects are in custody in a homicide in Fridley.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says the 35- and 44-year-old males are suspects in the Saturday night shooting death of a man at a Fridley residence.

The suspects fled the scene but were later arrested in Minneapolis by personnel from the sheriff's office, Minneapolis police and the FBI Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities identified the victim as 54-year-old James Chapman, of Minneapolis. They say he was visiting someone in Fridley when he was killed. A motive wasn't immediately determined.