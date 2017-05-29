Montgomery Man Injured In Motorcycle Accident

A Montgomery man is injured in a motorcycle accident in Olmsted County.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. yesterday.

The State Patrol says the motorcycle, driven by 57-year-old Randy Lee Smith, was eastbound on Highway 14, slowing to take the ramp on Highway 52 when he lost control and tipped the bike over.

Smith suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash. He was not wearing a helmet.