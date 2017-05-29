Stewartville Man Struck And Killed By Pickup In Rochester

A Stewartville man was killed over the weekend when he was struck by a pickup truck while walking across a street in Rochester.

Police say 61-year-old Leslie Kruegel was struck shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and emergency responders were unable to save him.

The 24-year-old man driving the pickup told police he didn't see Kruegel, who was not in a crosswalk. The incident is still under investigation.