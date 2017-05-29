Boating Party Escapes Safely After Boat Explodes At Gas Dock

A boating party had a close call when the 34-foot cruiser they were on exploded at a gas dock in Inver Grove Heights.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the Sunday afternoon blast at the River Heights Marina blew out the windows on the boat. Passengers were able to climb off the boat before the flames spread.

Marina owner Joe Harms praised the gas attendant for responding quickly, immediately hitting the emergency shut-off button for the pumps.

Once the passengers were safely on the dock, the attendant set the boat loose so it would float away from the gas pumps.