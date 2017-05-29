Stand For The Flag Sculpture Dedication

A local tribute to our fallen soldiers with the dedication of the 2016 CityArt People's choice award winning sculpture.

The Stand for the Flag sculpture depicts a Vietnam veteran who lost his leg at Da Nang. The statue could be seen standing and saluting the American flag as the parade honor guard approaches.

"It symbolizes a disabled veteran. Unfortunately he's been wounded by battle but there's scars that we see on the outside but also there's scars we don't see but they're very real, they're very deep and what we as a society number on need to appreciate our veterans for their sacrifices but also work to help them rehabilitate," Sons of American Legion Charter Commander Bryce Stenzel said.

Stand for the Flag was displayed as part of the 2016 sculpture tour.

Having received the most votes, the CityArt program purchased the sculpture for permanent installation in the city center.

--KEYC News 12