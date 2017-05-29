Kato Crossfit Continues Nationwide Tradition of Supporting Fallen Service Members

Jesse Sequin grew up as a military brat.

Jesse Seguin is a Murph Challenge participant. He says, "I moved back to Minnesota in 2008. I joined the National Guard in 2009. I spent a couple years at the schools and then deployed to Kuwait in 2011 and 2012.

Today he's putting his strength to the test once again as he takes part in a Kato Crossfit tradition.

Seguin says, "It's a one mile run, 100 pull ups. If you think about it, most people in the country can't even do one and we're doing 100, then 200 push-ups and 300 air squats, which kind of make your legs nice and toasty before you go on a second 1 mile run."

Some adding to the burn by wearing a 20 pound vest.

Kato Crossfit Owner Ben Janike says, "This is probably my tenth time doing this workout. It doesn't get any easier every time."

The Murph challenge is named after Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was awarded the Medal of Honor.

He was the first service member to receive the medal for service in Afghanistan, and the first Navy recipient of the medal since Vietnam.

Janike says, "Crossfit has a bunch of workouts called the hero workouts and this is one of the hero workouts they're all named after fallen soldiers and this is our way of honoring those who have served, those who have fallen while in service."

Seguin says, "You think about the sacrifices that all the service members make and it kind of pushes you to do your best. We're not just honoring Michael Murphy. We're honoring all of the fallen soldiers so it pushes you to dig a little harder and try to do your best."

And Nearly 50 people showed up this morning, heart rates sky high and determination even higher...all for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Seguin says, "You don't always see the people that appreciate what you've done and like this is there one opportunity to show it to you."

