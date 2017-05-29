Avenue of Flags Adds Eight More Names

There were Memorial Day programs all around the country but a very special one right here in Sherburn.

The Avenue of Flags has been a tradition for more than 20 years. This year they had more than 265 flags flying, all of them dedicated in memory of a fallen hero. They've started retiring many of the World-War 2 flags to wooden cases.



"I'd like to thank everybody that comes together to put this together. It takes a lot of energy. And some these guys have been doing it from the start. And it takes a lot of volunteer hours and coordinating to make sure it goes as it should," Chase Crawford said, who is the American Legion Commander and served in the Army himself.



This year, the Boy Scout Troop 69 even helped during the program.

This year's Avenue of Flags added eight more flags for fallen service members:

Robert Hassing

Eugene McDonald

Leo McDonald

David F. Holtz Sr.

Gerald McDonald

Richard McDonald

Robert Johnson

Lawrence McDonald.