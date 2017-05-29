MSU Softball Wins First National Championship

The Mavericks make history in Salem, Virginia by winning a national championship.

This is the first national title for the MSU Softball program, and the first national title for MSU since the Mavs women's basketball team won it all in 2009.

Monday, the Mavericks swept Angelo State in the NCAA Division 2 Championship Finals winning 5–1 in game two.

MSU's dream season wraps with a national championship and an incredible 64–7 record.

Senior pitcher and Eagle Lake native Coley Ries struck out 14 in the contest for her 41st win this year ending her college career in style.

A welcome home celebration for the national champs is scheduled for Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. in front of the Intergovernmental Center in downtown Mankato.

That event is free and open to the public.

