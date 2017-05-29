KEYC - Groundbreaking Marks New Beginning For Northrop Church

Groundbreaking Marks New Beginning For Northrop Church

Posted: Updated:
By Angela Rogers, Reporter
Connect
NORTHROP, Minn. -

More than a year ago, a fire burned the St. James Lutheran Church and School to the ground. Deemed a complete loss, a cross built from beams found in the rubble is the only thing left.
The congregation is able to look ahead toward the future, with the excitement of rebuilding on the horizon.
 
"It's real exciting. You know, there's always a fresh start when you break ground for that building. But we want to make sure that word and sacrament continue in this community and so this congregation has committed itself to doing that. And breaking ground is the next step for that continued ministry here," said Pastor Wade Daul, a visiting circuit pastor.  
 
It's been a hard year overall for the Northrop church-- making it into the news more than once in the past several months. Visiting Pastor Wade Daul says it's a time for healing, and he's happy he can be a part of such a big moment of the church's history.
 
"It's such an honor to be able to be here today to celebrate with them. And as a representative of the district as a circuit visitor, it's such a great opportunity for them to know that it's not just them either. Our whole church body is behind them. They've seen that support over the past year, and it's to show we're still here. We're still supporting you. We're still encouraging you. So what a great day for them and we're excited to rejoice with them," Daul said. 
 
The community gathered around to watch the historic moment take place, including the mayor. Some people who came to witness the event aren't even a part of the church but wanted to show the strength of small-town support.
 
"It's invaluable. Throughout this whole process, ever since the church burned down, this community has been awesome in supporting the people and the ministry of this congregation. It's been overwhelming at times," Daul said. 
 
--KEYC News 12.

  • Thrive: Eat, Move, SleepMore>>

  • Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thrive: Sculpture Tour Promoting Wellness

    Thursday, May 25 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-05-25 22:41:37 GMT

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

    Sculptures began lining the streets, marking their spot on May 13. 

  • Thrive: Shingles Can Strike Years After Chicken Pox

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:53 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:53:49 GMT

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

     Anyone who has experienced the chicken pox virus may have a reactivation known as shingles. 

  • THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    THRIVE: Hepatitis C Treatment

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:11:22 GMT

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

    New drugs have made Hepatitis C treatment more effective. 

  • THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    THRIVE: Harvest Of The Month

    Tuesday, May 16 2017 9:44 PM EDT2017-05-17 01:44:35 GMT

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

    Eating fruits and vegetables are an essential part of our diets to stay healthy...

  • THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    THRIVE: School Snack Carts

    Tuesday, May 9 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-10 03:39:04 GMT

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

     Participating area schools are utilizing a snack cart in the morning to help keep kids on track.  "A hungry student is a student that might have trouble focusing on their schoolwork, concentrating in the classroom. There might be behavior issues, trouble learning so this is just kind of a morning snack to hold them over until lunch," ISD 77/Mankato Clinic Foundation, Kelsey Rounds said.  The snack carts are brought to the hallways around 9:30 in the morning.

  • THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    THRIVE: Less Invasive Bunion Surgery

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-05-03 22:52:09 GMT

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

    A bunion is a bump on your big toe where a normal bone changes position to become more prominent or stick out. 

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    THRIVE: Maintaining Behavioral Changes

    Thursday, April 27 2017 6:51 PM EDT2017-04-27 22:51:58 GMT

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

    Whether it has to do with working out or dieting, making a life change can be difficult enough in itself, but maintaining that behavior change forever is the hardest part.

  • THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    THRIVE: Maintaining Sleep Schedule

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:35:10 GMT

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.

    Maintaining steady sleep schedule with ways to fall asleep without using medication.