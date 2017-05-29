Groundbreaking Marks New Beginning For Northrop Church

More than a year ago, a fire burned the St. James Lutheran Church and School to the ground. Deemed a complete loss, a cross built from beams found in the rubble is the only thing left.

The congregation is able to look ahead toward the future, with the excitement of rebuilding on the horizon.



"It's real exciting. You know, there's always a fresh start when you break ground for that building. But we want to make sure that word and sacrament continue in this community and so this congregation has committed itself to doing that. And breaking ground is the next step for that continued ministry here," said Pastor Wade Daul, a visiting circuit pastor.



It's been a hard year overall for the Northrop church-- making it into the news more than once in the past several months. Visiting Pastor Wade Daul says it's a time for healing, and he's happy he can be a part of such a big moment of the church's history.



"It's such an honor to be able to be here today to celebrate with them. And as a representative of the district as a circuit visitor, it's such a great opportunity for them to know that it's not just them either. Our whole church body is behind them. They've seen that support over the past year, and it's to show we're still here. We're still supporting you. We're still encouraging you. So what a great day for them and we're excited to rejoice with them," Daul said.



The community gathered around to watch the historic moment take place, including the mayor. Some people who came to witness the event aren't even a part of the church but wanted to show the strength of small-town support.



"It's invaluable. Throughout this whole process, ever since the church burned down, this community has been awesome in supporting the people and the ministry of this congregation. It's been overwhelming at times," Daul said.



--KEYC News 12.