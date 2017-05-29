Minnesota Square Park Fills To Remember Service Members' Sacrifice

St. Peter took time Monday morning to remember all those service members who never made it home.

The annual ceremony is hosted by St. Peter's American Legion Post 37 in Minnesota Square Park.

It includes the reading of more than 80 names of St. Peter area service members who've died in combat since the Civil War.

Veteran and Legion Commander Ron Haugen said, "Traditionally a very strong military town. Thing that surprises me is for being a prairie location, how many Navy people we have in our community."

Veteran and Legion Adjutant William Kastens said, "We have our freedoms based on the soldiers. We have our freedoms because young men and women were willing to step up and defend this country."

The St. Peter High School band and the Govenaires performed at the event.

The ceremony also recognized the progress of St. Peter's Veterans Memorial in Minnesota Square Park, which started six years ago.

The hope is to start construction this summer, with it ready for Memorial Day next year.

