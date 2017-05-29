KEYC - Small Church, 150 Years Of History

Small Church, 150 Years Of History

Amboy, MN -

On Memorial Day, cemeteries are a common place to gather and mourn the loss of fallen service members.

But one in rural Blue Earth County has honored that sacrifice for decades in a century and a half old church.

Down a gravel road that becomes more of a parking lot is a Memorial Day service that's lasted as long as anyone can remember.

Descendant Gregg Olson said, "I'm in my sixth decade, and I started coming as soon as I could walk, so it's been a long time."

Nestled between Amboy and Mapleton, the Sterling Church and Cemetery is a place where time seems to stand still.

Inside, the light is only as bright as the sun shining in and the power lasting until the gasoline runs dry in the generator.

But today's remembrance of the fallen carries with it a special observance as this small country church marks 150 years since its founding in 1867.

President of Sterling Cemetery Committee John Covey said, "There's really a community that has really backed it, supported it."

While the church still stands, there was a time when it could've easily disappeared. In the late 1800s, it was sold and fell into disrepair. That was until the community of Sterling came together, buying the building, moving it two miles to the north and placing it here at the cemetery in 1903.

Nylen Fischer said, "With a capstan, a one horse and logs rolled underneath it. And moved to this spot and it's been here ever since."

The church doesn't hold regular worship, but different services and programs, with the occasional wedding, still fill the pews.

In this farming community that started the journey and continues to ensure the church survives...

Covey said, "The updates from the fences to keeping it painted, to the pews."

For many, it runs in their blood.

Covey said, "The age of the church and the community, most all of us have family and relatives here. I personally have six generations here."

In a treasured place where it's hoped time will continue to stand still for generations to come.

In 1980, the Sterling Church and Cemetery was added to the National Register of Historic Places.

--KEYC News 12

