Mankato East Baseball Stays Alive, Advances To Final Four

The Mankato East baseball team played the Faribault Falcons in the section 2AAA baseball tournament.

East wins 5-2.

"It's really unique this year, as it was last year because it's a 7 team tournament probably the only section in the state that does it that way, so unfortunately we have to play so many games, but it's worked in our favor both years where we win four or five games and we're on a roll. We have some confidence, and we're going to give West our best shot," said Cory Smith, head baseball coach.

Cougars play Mankato West Wednesday at 6.

