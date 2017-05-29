Mankato East Baseball Stays Alive, Advances To Final Four

Mankato East uses big 4th inning to beat Falcons.
Mankato East uses big 4th inning to beat Falcons.
MSU's dream season wraps with a national championship and an incredible 64–7 record.
MSU's dream season wraps with a national championship and an incredible 64–7 record.
"I had to take a couple years off for my wife's health, and unfortunately she passed away, but I still loved coaching, and needed something to get me going again."
"I had to take a couple years off for my wife's health, and unfortunately she passed away, but I still loved coaching, and needed something to get me going again."
Ries strikes out 11.
Ries strikes out 11.
Knight's blank Wolverines.
Knight's blank Wolverines.
Cathedral will now play the winner of the Mankato Loyola and Nicollet game on Tuesday.
Cathedral will now play the winner of the Mankato Loyola and Nicollet game on Tuesday.
Thell homers in win.
Thell homers in win.
Scarlets win 6-3
Scarlets win 6-3