Mankato Locations Among Chipotle Restaurants Affected By Data Breach

Chipotle Mexican Grill says both of its Mankato locations were impacted by a nationwide data breach earlier this Spring…

The payment card security incident was first reported on April 25

An investigation by the company found that malware accessed some payment cards used at the restaurants across the nation between March 24 and April 18.

Both the Madison Avenue and Warren Street locations were impacted during that time period, along with multiple chains in the cities.

Chipotle says it has removed the malware and is continuing to work with cyber security firms to enhance security measures.

The company is asking its customers to immediately report any unauthorized charges to your card issuer, and check your credit card statements.

If customers have questions regarding this incident, you can call 888-738-0534 Monday through Friday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. EDT, or Saturday and Sunday between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EDT.