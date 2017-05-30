Jury Selection Beginning For Officer Who Killed Motorist

Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a police officer accused of fatally shooting a black motorist, a death that generated national attention when the aftermath was streamed live on Facebook.

The selection process begins Tuesday and is expected to last at least a couple of days. St. Anthony Officer Jeronimo Yanez is on trial for second-degree manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile during a traffic stop in the St. Paul suburb of Falcon Heights last July.

Prosecutors say Yanez shot Castile, a 32-year-old elementary school cafeteria worker, after Castile told him he was armed. Authorities later found Castile had a permit to carry.

Yanez, who is Latino, is also charged with two counts of endangering safety because girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, and her young daughter were in the car.