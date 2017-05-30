THRIVE: Children's Museum Summer Camps

While school may be over, summer is a great time to keep kids brains engaged. The children's Museum has a selection of camps to do just that.

Development Director, Laura Stevens says, "They can come and play and do hands on activities here but really they can go a little bit deeper with the topics and work with our great instructors here and our educational play workers."

Children's interests can be sought throughout the different camps offered.

Including a creative drama class,

Stevens says, "We have two of those. One for three year olds, and one for a little bit older."

STEM Camps

Stevens says, "Again for the younger and a little bit older, which is going to be using robotics and all the things we do up in the loft, which is a really fun and exciting way of learning."

And a farm yard camp.

Steven says, "They will be able to go out in our farm yard and help with planting and digging in the dirt and learning about plants."

These camps let children have fun while experiencing summer activities with friends.

Steven says, "Its super fun around here cause a lot of the times when it is multiple days we can see the same kids every day and they are always supper excited to come and see what they're going to learn."

