Celebrating Hometown Heroes in Fairmont

In Fairmont, they're celebrating their hometown heroes.





On Saturday, HyVee kicked off summer with kids by saying a big thank you to the local heroes. The Fairmont Fire department, police department, and Gold Cross Ambulances came out and let the kids play on all their vehicles. HyVee also had games, music, face painting...and Root beer floats benefiting the Martin County Relay for Life.





Employee Hayley Bewley said, "My husband is actually on the fire department, and, unfortunately he won't' be here today because he is deployed. But then my mom is here with the Gold Cross so she's doing that. So I have a lot of hometown heroes in my life so that really touches home for me."



The Fairmont HyVee also has "Hero Parking" now for those who serve and they were excited they could kick off Memorial Day weekend with such a fun event.

--KEYC NEWS 12