Sen. Al Franken Reacts To Latest Development In Russia Investigation

Senator Al Franken is reacting following those latest developments into the investigation of communications with Russia and the Trump campaign- This as the focus now turns to the president's senior advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner..

Franken said, "These guys..the administration, they're not acting like people who have nothing to hide, but we have a special prosecutor, we have both intelligence committees in both the house and the senate and we have to see where the facts lead us."

Franken speaks about his experience as senator in his just newly released book, titled "Al Franken, Giant of the Senate,". He says the book follows his path from "Saturday Night Live" to Congress.