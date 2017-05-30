Former Butterfield-Odin Superintendent Charged with Theft by Swindle

A former Butterfield-Odin superintendent is now facing a felony charge of theft by swindle.

Lisa Shellum is charged with one count of theft by swindle and one charge of misconduct by a public official.

A criminal complaint filed in Watonwan County alleges that Shellum submitted bogus mileage reimbursement claims during 2014 and 2015… to the tune of $1,339.32.

The complaint says the claims include an “attorney meeting” that was determined to have been with a private attorney; 14 claims for trips to Mankato for Region 9 training, when records show only one session was attended; seven claims for trips to Windom for I.E.P. meetings, which show no records of Windom attending; and three trips taken at a time Shellum was on a leave of absence from her job.

Shellum recently took the district to court, seeking damages for discrimination, violations of data practices, being unfairly targeted for unknowingly reporting false reports.

The two parties agreed to a settlement; one of the conditions was that the district request that the sheriff’s office make no further investigation of Shellum’s alleged misconduct.

Shellum has been summoned to appear in court on June 27th.

