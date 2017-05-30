KEYC - Post Secondary Enrollment Option Benefits

Post Secondary Enrollment Option Benefits

By Brittany Kemmerer, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
MANKATO , MINN. -

As High School wraps up this week, students have a summer break until their new journey in college begins...
And many will enter their freshman year ahead of the game.
Thanks to the post secondary enrollment option.
 
Director of Teaching and Learning, Heather Mueller says, "Primarily 11th and 12th graders can take classes that are on college campus and they can also enroll online. 10th grade students can take one class and it's required within the area of career and technical education."
 
Mankato West Student Jenna Helget saw the opportunity as something she couldn't miss out on.
 
PSEO Student, Jenna Helget says, "First of all they're free so my parents really liked that and it also counted for some credits that I still had to take at my high school and then other ones that I still needed to take my freshman year."
 
Saving expenses on everything..
 
Mueller says, "You don't have to pay for enrollment, you don't have to pay for books, you don't have to pay any of the fees that are associated with the class."
 
Bringing Jenna an inside look at what college is all about while also allowing her to live out her senior year.
 
Helget says, "I know what it's like to walk a campus and I'm confident and I know how to work my way around and what to expect for those long lecture classes and how to take notes and how to study for a midterm and final."
 
Making her more prepared to start her college career this fall at Iowa State.
And while missing out on the high school experiences is what holds many back from it... Jenna says don't worry.
 
Helget says, "I didn't think I was missing out on anything. I still had the opportunity to come back for homecoming events, sporting events other school assemblies and functions like that."
 
"I think it's just really dependent upon the student and what they view as most important for them and their family."

Jenna will graduate with 16 college credits.
 
