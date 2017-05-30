KEYC - Mankato Moondog Baseball Is Back

Mankato Moondog Baseball Is Back

By Tom Clements, Weekend Meteorologist
MANKATO , MINN. -

The Mankato Moondogs started their season on the road Tuesday in Rochester taking on the Honkers.

Wednesday is the home opener at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato, and crews are putting the finishing touches.

With the infield groomed and the tarps pulled back from home plate, you can feel the excitement in the air. There's a certain kind of magic during opening day at the ballpark. It's a feeling that general manager, Greg Weis knows as well.

"We're kind of the unofficial kick off to summer," said Weis. "Everybody is just ready to be out at the ballpark and have a great time and the energy, on an opening day specifically, there's just nothing like it."

Opening day at The Frank will feature some special amenities. Such as a fireworks display at the end of the ball game and a special appearance by a former Minnesota Twins great.

"We're bringing in Tom Brunansky tomorrow. 1987 World Series champion, was the hitting coach for the Twins for four or five years. We've been trying to get him down here for a while, and we've been finally able to do it. So we're very excited to have Tom and have a great fireworks show after the game," said Weis.

Some changes are coming to the ballpark. This could be the last year that the Moondogs will play on real grass. As plans are in the works to put on artificial turf during a reservation this fall.

"To replant a grass field takes almost a full year to regrow, whereas turf, when it's laid down, is ready to be played on right away. This way we won't have to displace teams for an entire year out here for the renovation," said Weis.

The Mankato Moondogs will take on the Rochester Honkers at The Frank on the 31st of May at 7 P.M.

"Moondogs baseball has a special place in Mankato and we're happy we can be an entertainment option for the greater Mankato area. So we are looking forward to the 16th season of Moondogs baseball," said Weis.

