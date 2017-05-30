KEYC - Gov. Dayton Decides The Fate Of Budget Bills As GOP Leaders Tour

Gov. Dayton Decides The Fate Of Budget Bills As GOP Leaders Tour State

MANKATO, Minn. -

State GOP Leaders are taking to the skies today to tout what they say is a productive legislative and special session.

But while they traveled the state, they were waiting for Governor Dayton to decide the fate of several spending bills.

Governor Dayton has signed all budget bills into law.

That includes the bonding bill.

The governor will also allow the tax bill to go into law without his signature.

Earlier today May 30, members of the GOP leadership were on a tour of the state, saying they were confident the governor would sign the budget package.

Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka (R-Nisswa) said, "We still say we got done in May and that's, anybody who knows anything about being around the capitol means that's a good thing."

State GOP leaders are making their way around the state to highlight what they say are the big accomplishments achieved this session on a whirlwind trip.

Speak Kurt Daudt (R-Crown) said, "We think this was the most productive session in modern history. We accomplished everything we set out to accomplish."

Included in that productivity, they say are items a long time in the waiting with REAL ID, Sunday Liquor Sales and a transportation bill that hasn't been passed in eight years.

House Majority Leader Joyce Peppin (R-Rogers) said, "The transportation bill, this was just phenomenal that we're able to get this done, without additional taxes and more than I think $500 million between the bonding bill and the transportation bill."

The legislation includes $8.7 million this year for Blue Earth County and $4.6 million for Nicollet County.

The leadership adds the tax bill will provide the biggest tax cut in two decades, along with help for rural Minnesota.

Rep. Paul Torkelson (R-Hanska) said, "Property tax relief for farmers, tax relief for senior citizens is critical to the future of this part of the state, and we're sure hoping the governor understands that."

The governor did veto one item: a pre–emption bill that would prohibit cities from creating local labor laws, such as setting wages.

In total, the Governor signs 12 bills.

The tour included stops in Rochester, Moorhead and Duluth. 

--KEYC News 12

