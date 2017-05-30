Students Use Art to Help Area Groups

Mankato East and West art students have created hundreds of ceramic cups, cup related photography and more during this school year in order to make an impact on their community.



The students sold over 700 cups and related art to raise more than $2,000. The proceeds will be donated to CADA, ECHO food shelf, Habitat for Humanity and the 410 Project.



"I think it's very important to always give back to your community. You should always thrive to somehow give your time or items, in our case we gave cups," art student Kendra Javens.



The organizations involved thanked the students for their generosity.

