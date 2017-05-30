KEYC - Mankato Celebrates National Champion Mavericks

Mankato Celebrates National Champion Mavericks

By Erika Brooks, Reporter
MANKATO, Minn. -

Just one day after making history, the MSU softball team returns home to a huge crowd after capturing its first national championship in program history.
 
Fans from all over came out in downtown Mankato to celebrate an incredible season.
 
"These gals are amazing. They definitely dominated the play out there."
 
"They just never quit. They kept coming back. We were only down once I think the entire tournament."
 
"We've come so close in so many other sports and finally to get one is kind of awesome."
 
"I watched the ending over and over it was so exciting."
 
"The team was just laser focused throughout the postseason and just played their game with a lot of poise and a lot of class and just really got after it in the final series and brought it home, we're so proud of them," Minnesota State University Athletic Director, David Buisman said.
 
"That's what you dream of as a little kid being able to play in the National Championship game so it's just nothing short of amazing. It really hasn't sunk in yet but years down the road we'll be able to reflect on this, this year and all the wonderful memories that we've made and this team will have left a legacy that is going to be remembered for a lifetime," MSU outfielder Alyssa Rickels said.
 
A perfect way to welcome back the National Champs.

--KEYC News 12

