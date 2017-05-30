KEYC - Loyola Falls To ACGC

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
In the section 2A baseball tournament, Mankato Loyola faced Atwater Cosmos Grove City Tuesday afternoon. 

Loyola loses 4-2, now plays Cleveland on Thursday at 5 at Franklin Rogers Park.

