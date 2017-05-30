KEYC - New Ulm Tops Mankato East

New Ulm Tops Mankato East

By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
The New Ulm Eagles faced the Mankato East Cougars Tuesday night in the Section 2AAA softball tournament.

Eagles win 1-0, now play Mankato West Wednesday night at 5:00 for Section championship.
