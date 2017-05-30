KEYC - Owatonna Bests Mankato Girls Lacrosse

Owatonna Bests Mankato Girls Lacrosse

Posted: Updated:
By Rob Clark, Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The Mankato girls lacrosse team played host to the Owatonna Huskies in the section tournament Tuesday.

Owatonna beats Mankato 2-1.

Mankato ends its season with a 10-3 record.

--KEYC News 12