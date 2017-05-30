Loyola Stays Alive With Wins Over Nicollet And Cathedral

Mankato Loyola played the Nicollet Raiders in the Section 2A softball tournament Tuesday afternoon.

The Crusaders eek out a close 2–1 win over the Raiders. They played New Ulm Cathedral in their second game of the evening and topped the Greyhounds 8–4.

They'll play Sleepy Eye St. Mary's Thursday at five and will have to beat the Knights twice to win the section and punch their tickets to state.

--KEYC News 12