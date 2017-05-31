81-Year-Old Man Injured After Falling Asleep At Wheel

An 81-year-old man is injured after falling asleep at the wheel in McLeod County.

It happened at 4:30 yesterday afternoon.

The State Patrol says Leonard Biermann, of Winthrop, was northbound on Highway 15, when he fell asleep, hit the ditch and rolled his vehicle.

Biermann was taken to the nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brownton Police, McLeod County Sheriff’s Office, Hutchinson Fire Department and Allina Ambulance assisted on scene.