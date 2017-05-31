Two Charged In Undercover Sex Trafficking Operation

Two people are charged in connection with an undercover sex trafficking operation in Blue Earth County.

The operation, conducted by the Mankato Department of Public Safety, New Ulm Police Department and Nicollet Count Sheriff’s Office took place May 5 and 6th.

In the first case, 44-year-old Regina Dallmann, of Lake Crystal, was charged after allegedly placing an ad on backpage.com and agreeing to take money for sex.

During a search of her belongings, officers say they found methamphetamine residue and marijuana.

She is charged with one count of prostitution and one count of fifth degree drug possession.

The next day officers conducted another operation, agreeing to meet 30-year-old Rachel Barragan, of Mason City Iowa at a local hotel.

Barragan is accused of placing an ad for sex on backpage.com.

She is charged with one count of prostitution.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on June 22.