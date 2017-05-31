Iowa Gov. Reynolds To Lead Agriculture Trade Mission To China In July

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds plans to lead a trade mission to China this summer that will focus on agriculture.

Reynolds announced Tuesday that she and representatives from the Iowa Farm Bureau and other agriculture groups will travel to China between July 19 and July 28 to meet with government officials and industry partners.

Reynolds says the delegation will emphasize Iowa's corn, pork, soy, beef, egg, poultry, dairy and turkey industries to open up trade opportunities.

The group will also visit former Gov. Terry Branstad, who resigned recently from office and is now the U.S. ambassador to China. He'll be based in Beijing when the group arrives in China.

The participating agricultural organizations will fund the trip, including Reynolds' expenses. Reynolds says the setup is not unusual.