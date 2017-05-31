Iowa's New Second-In-Line Declines State Security Detail

Now second in Iowa's line of succession, Senate President Jack Whitver is declining to receive a security detail that is customarily provided to the top two state officials.

Iowa State Patrol spokesman Scott Bright confirmed Tuesday the agency offered "executive protection" to Whitver when he became Iowa's second-highest ranking official last week. Such protection is normally provided by troopers who travel with the governor, first lady and lieutenant governor.

Gov. Terry Branstad resigned last week to become U.S. ambassador to China. That made Lt. Gov. Kim Reynolds the governor and Whitver, an Ankeny Republican, next in line should Reynolds leave office before January 2019. Whitver, a 36-year-old married father of three, declined the patrol's offer.

Reynolds has appointed Adam Gregg as acting lieutenant governor, but he won't receive a security detail since he's not in the line of succession.