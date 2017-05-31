Man Charged After Leading Police On Pursuit Through Residential Yards, Bike Trail

A 37-year-old Mankato man is facing charges after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through local yards and a bike trail.

Police tried to pull over Ronald Volk back in April after noticing he was hauling an unsafe load of scrap items.

According to the criminal complaint, Volk fled police onto Sibley Street, before slowing down to let his passenger out of the vehicle. Police say he then sped up again down an alley and through multiple residential yards.

A short time later witnesses reported almost being hit by the truck while they were walking on Red Jacket Trail.

Volk's vehicle was located about 100 yards off the trail. They were able to identify Volk through documents found in the vehicle.

On May 1 he was taken into custody on unrelated warrants.

He is charged fleeing police in a motor vehicle and driving after revocation.