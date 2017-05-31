New Prague Sees Uptick In Thefts From Unlocked Vehicles

The New Prague Police Department is warning residents after receiving multiple reports of thefts from motor vehicles.

Police say some of the callers didn’t report anything missing.

Police say many of the incidents involved unlocked vehicles parked in the driveway or on the road.

They also want to stress the importance of reporting all incidents to police, even if you aren’t missing anything.

Anyone with information can call the New Prague Police Department at 952-758-4455.