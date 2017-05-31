Mavericks Reflect on Historic Softball Season

It's been quite the week for the MSU softball team beginning with making history by winning a national championship on Monday.

And returning home to plenty of fans Tuesday with their trophy.

Wrapping up a season filled with shattering records.

"I knew we were going to have a good season, because we had a lot of returners coming to our lineup, and the freshman coming in were going to be great additions, and it just couldn't have had a more perfect ending to my senior season," said Ashley Thell, MSU senior.

"You set we're going to win a national championship as your goal, and as the season goes along, then it's like guys we are going to go to Salem, and win a national championship. And that experience with all these girls is fantastic," said McKenzie Paap, MSU junior.

64 wins, and a national title, the MSU softball team took Salem, VA by storm scoring at least five runs in every game of the NCAA Championships.

While starting pitcher Coley Ries struck out 50 batters across five games.

"They have all accepted their roles. It's not about me, me, me. It's really been truly focused on team. Again, a lot of time we didn't know maybe what records were being broken because they didn't tune into that. And that's in a lot of the success," said Lori Meyer, MSU head coach.

"We wanted to leave a legacy, and I don't think you can't leave a better legacy other than this. Going out and winning that national championship and breaking all the records we did this year not only individually as a team, it's just we were a perfect fit together. We are great friends, and we'll stay friends. This is memories that will last a lifetime and I wouldn't want it to happen with any other girls by my side," said Thell.

A perfect way to wrap a historic season.

