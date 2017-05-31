KEYC - Police Chief Saved by Seat Belt Four Times

Police Chief Saved by Seat Belt Four Times

By Angela Rogers, Reporter
Madelia, MN -

Extra seatbelt patrol is in full force around the state, but for one officer the message really hits home.
 
Chief of Police Rob Prescher knows how important the 5-seconds it takes to put the belt on really are.
 
"Basically, I was just at a four-way stop sign, and you know, like anybody, waiting for traffic to cross, and a car came up behind me and hit me," Prescher said. 
 
Chief of Police Rob Prescher was leaving a meeting when all of a sudden, the squad car jolted forward.
 
"Quite frankly, I don't think I'm different than anyone else. It can happen to anybody," Prescher said. 
 
Chief Prescher says thanks to the belt, he still has all his teeth and no bruises on his face, and he gives all the credit to the seatbelt.
 
"And in those particular cases when you're struck from behind you don't have time to brace, you don't have time for anything. All of a sudden you're being thrown forward and you don't know why," Prescher said. 
 
This is the third time Chief Prescher has been rear ended, but the first while he was in a marked squad car. But every single time, he's had the belt on and can't stress enough the importance of having it on, every time you get into a car.
 
"It doesn't matter if you're driving 1,000 miles or 100 yards. This accident occurred within a few blocks of where I left. And the individual that struck me had traveled about 100 yards. So it doesn't matter how far you are, an accident can happen within a second of backing out of your driveway," Prescher said. 
 
Chief Prescher says you always have to drive defensively because you never know when something might run out in front of you, or when another car might swerve.

And even if you don't want to, do it for those in the car with you.
 
"And if nothing else put that seatbelt on not for yourself, put it on for your kids and your grand-kids. Those are the people that are looking up to you and realize that wearing the seatbelt is important. And if you're not wearing that seatbelt, they're going to see that, and have the same mindset," Prescher said. 
 
--KEYC News 12.

