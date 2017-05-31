New Dealership Now Open

Car shopping in Mankato just got a little easier...Hyundai opened last week on Raintree Road and has already seen success.



A little over a year since starting construction...the dealership is steadily moving cars off the lot, matching right up with their expectations for the company.



"We're hoping to sell somewhere between 60 and 70 new every month about the same number of used as well so somewhere in the realm of 120-150 a month," General Manager Kevin Alderink said.



Hyundai is opening new dealerships all across Minnesota and they felt Mankato was perfect for their expansion.



"Everybody has been really nice. We're right next door to Kwik Trip, they're very helpful. It's been a pleasure. Location is fantastic, just down from the mall," Alderink said.



Hyundai of Mankato is open Monday through Saturday.

--KEYC News 12