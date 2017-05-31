Session Means Funding On The Way For The Security Hospital

With most of the bills from this legislative session signed into law officials across the state are preparing for what it will mean.

After years of making the legislative push, this year's session has proved very successful for the Minnesota Security Hospital, with Governor Dayton signing the now bonding and health and human services laws.

It's a move allowing for increased safety and care at the facilities.

Minnesota Security Hospital Executive Director Carol Olson said, "Have recognized for the last couple of years that we're far understaffed compared to other live facilities across the country, so it's very exciting to get both of those things accomplished this legislative session."

Area lawmakers say this was a bipartisan effort to provide the needed funding for renovation and staffing.

Rep. Jack Considine (DLF-Mankato) said, "You need numbers to safely contain people when they are going through a crisis, so it's safer for the patients, and it is safer for the staff."

Health and human services funding will provide more than $22 million as the Security Hospital looks to add almost 150 positions to the roughly 830 full-time staff over the next three years.

Rep. Tony Cornish (R-Vernon Center) said, "Security councilors and not just supervisory staff. That's going to be one big issue, and we're hoping that they still keep attention on not just the staffing but the restraint and seclusion procedures and get a little more liberal with them."

Also approved is a bonding package providing more than $70 million to finish phase two of a construction and safety improvement project.

It will include more transitional housing facilities, demolition and rebuild of part of the original facility and more.

Olson said, "Facelift is how we like to refer to it of the other treatment units that we are not rebuilding."

Work on the $56 million phase one finished earlier this year.

Phase two construction is expected to start later this summer or early in the fall.

