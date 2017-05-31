5 Potential Jurors Advance at Minnesota Officer's Trial

Five potential jurors have moved to the next round as a jury is selected for the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer who fatally shot a black motorist.

The judge and attorneys Wednesday questioned potential jurors about their feelings toward law enforcement and knowledge of gun permits. Prosecutors say St. Anthony officer Jeronimo Yanez shot 32-year-old Philando Castile during a July traffic stop after Castile said he had a gun. Yanez is Latino.

A total of five people have been excused, including a man who said he saw no reason for an officer to shoot a gun into a vehicle with a child in the back.

Castile's girlfriend was in the car along with her young daughter and streamed the shooting's aftermath live on Facebook.

Jury selection resumes Thursday.

