Hennepin County Sheriff's Son Faces Criminal Sexual Conduct Charges in BEC

The son of Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek is charged in Blue Earth County with allegedly trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a teenage girl.

24–year–old Ryan James Stanek faces four charges in all.

A criminal complaint says a father in Sibley County told authorities that his adult daughter had been texting with Stanek, and that Stanek had asked her to find underage girls for sexual encounters, including the girl's cousin.

An agent with the BCA then posed as both the daughter and the underage cousin through texting.

The complaint says Stanek arranged a meeting in Mankato, not knowing he was talking an agent.

Stanek was arrested on the evening of May 19 outside the River Hills Mall.

The complaint says authorities confirmed the phone was Stanek's and that police also found images of child pornography.

Stanek is due in court on June 22.

