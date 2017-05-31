Suspect Leads Authorities On Pursuit Through Mankato

A routine traffic stop turned into a foot pursuit through the woods east of Highway 22 in Mankato Wednesday.

According to authorities, a State Patrol trooper had pulled over a vehicle around 10:15 Wednesday morning when the driver jumped out of the car and ran into the nearby woods.

Authorities say a passenger also tried to flee, but was caught.

The search was called off at 12:45.

State Patrol says there is still an active investigation, and they are conducting interviews, but are no longer actively searching for the suspect and there is no threat to the public.

-KEYC News 12