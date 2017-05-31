The Fort Ridgely Golf Course saga continues, after the Fairfax City Council voted down an agreement with the DNR at Tuesday night's special meeting.

Mayor Lois Gilles says council members were concerned the amount of cash raised by the golf course board was too low for them to accept the agreement.

Although $70,000 was pledged, the fund currently only has $38,000.

Gilles says many of the pledges were made with a contingency of an agreement made with the DNR.

She says the golf course board and the group Friends of Fort Ridgely met following last night's meeting.

One last hope for the golf course: the council will reconsider and vote again on the agreement at their next meeting June 13.

