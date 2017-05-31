Mankato Jewelry Store Allegedly Robbed

Mankato Police are looking for more information in connection with a reported robbery at a local jewelry store.

Authorities say Christy's Crystals, located on the 200 block of East Main Street, was robbed while they were in the process of moving.

Police say the suspect stole around $7,000 in equipment, including at least two pounds of crystals, valued alone at $2,000.

And it's reported that sometime between May 23rd and May 26th, someone entered this business and stole what appeared to be Amethyst crystals and an aurora photography system. It is unknown how they entered this business and no sign of forced entry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mankato Department of Public Safety at 507–387–8780.

-KEYC News 12