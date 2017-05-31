Scarlets Punch Tickets To State

The defending Class AAA softball champs are heading back to the state softball tournament.

The Mankato West Scarlets took down the New Ulm Eagles in the Section 2–AAA championship, punching tickets to defend their title.

"We want a chance, and then you have to let your play dictate what happens, but now we have a chance to defend what we got last year, and I'm betting on my team because they're pretty good, focused, and ready to good," said Don Krusemark, West head coach.

"I mean, it's kind of like a rush, we did it last year against East off walk–off hits. This year was a little different because we started out strong on them, but it's a great feeling going back to state," said Hannah Hastings, West senior.

"It means we're not ready to give up yet, or ever, we're always ready to keep pushing on, and do our best," said Hannah Rode, West junior.

We'll have more from the defending champs later this week right here on KEYC News 12.