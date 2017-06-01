AAA: New Teen Drivers Three Times As Likely To Be In Deadly Crash

As we enter summer vacation, it's also the time of year where we see a spike in teens involved in crashes.

New research by the Triple A Foundation for Traffic Safety found that new teen drivers ages 16 to 17 are three times as likely as adults to be involved in a deadly crash.

The report says fatal teen crashes have jumped 10 percent over the previous year.

The most common causes of those fatal crashes among teens are distractions..not buckling up and speeding.

To reverse the trend, Triple A is urging parents to talk to kids about the dangers of risky behaviors behind the wheel.

Parents are also encouraged to teach by example and make a parent-teen driving agreement that sets family rules for teen drivers.